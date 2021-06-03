Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.