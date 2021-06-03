Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.33. 318,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

