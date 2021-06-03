ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Cap of $152,056.08

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,056.08 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

