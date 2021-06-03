Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $275.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.71.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.08. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

