Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.53 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

