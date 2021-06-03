Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $77.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $316.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $324.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $379.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

