AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,904. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

