Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.8% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 259,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 679,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 193,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 216,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

