Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $626,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 193,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

