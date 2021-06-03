TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 112,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

