Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 24,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,946. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $236,916.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,489 shares in the company, valued at $31,742,918.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,887 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

