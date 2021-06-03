CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Releases Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 26,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

