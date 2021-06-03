SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPTN stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 23,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,828. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $730.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

