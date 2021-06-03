Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

