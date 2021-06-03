Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,198 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,482. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

