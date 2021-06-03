Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,290. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

GPI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.