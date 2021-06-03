Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.90

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and traded as high as $132.07. Arkema shares last traded at $132.07, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

