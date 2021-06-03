Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.54

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 12281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 30.3% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

