The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 10,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

