Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0882 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $4,992.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $952.50 or 0.02460194 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

