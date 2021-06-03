Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HCKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,321. The company has a market cap of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

