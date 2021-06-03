Alliance Global Partners Boosts SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Price Target to $16.50

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 22,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.