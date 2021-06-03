Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 763,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 108,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 291,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

