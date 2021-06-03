Novare Capital Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON opened at $229.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.