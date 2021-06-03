Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.12. 350,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,288,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIOT. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.