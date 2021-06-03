Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.

AFRM traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

