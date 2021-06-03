Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.