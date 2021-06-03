Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,131 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 679,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

