Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $27.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,342.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,267.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.