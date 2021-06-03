TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 5,511 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $447.25. 17,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,709. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

