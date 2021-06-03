Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 47,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 174,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,948. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01.

