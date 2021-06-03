Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.31

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.31 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.67 ($0.07). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.67 ($0.07), with a volume of 37,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

