Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 379,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

