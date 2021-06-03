Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.92. 248,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,258,404. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

