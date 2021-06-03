Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,743 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

