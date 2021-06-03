E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.00 ($11.76). E.On shares last traded at €9.89 ($11.63), with a volume of 3,854,241 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOAN shares. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is €10.08.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

