ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $10.94 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, ChainX has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $114.62 million and $1.93 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $10.94 or 0.00028397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00323740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.01173587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.08 or 1.00345057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033456 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,473,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.