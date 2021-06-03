Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $929,768.12 and $33,016.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.01011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.06 or 0.09299813 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

