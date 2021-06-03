AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report sales of $78.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the highest is $78.77 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, S&T Bank increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,445. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

