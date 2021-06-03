Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.90. 42,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

