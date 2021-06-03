Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $24.93 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6,286.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $146,573,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $135.55. 55,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

