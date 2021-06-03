Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

