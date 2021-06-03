Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 37,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

