IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $250,464. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

