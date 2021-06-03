Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 202.37 ($2.64). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 1,583,878 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.83 ($2.79).

The stock has a market cap of £988.70 million and a PE ratio of 95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.36.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

