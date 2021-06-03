Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 471,958 shares.The stock last traded at $83.53 and had previously closed at $84.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

