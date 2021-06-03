Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 47,030 shares.

The company has a market cap of $125.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

