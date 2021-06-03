The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.81. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 66,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.