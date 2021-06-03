GenesisX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $231.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $47,447.46 and $231.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

