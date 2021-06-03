Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $3.64

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00009427 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and approximately $362,585.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.01009344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.09300326 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,085,943 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

